MSI makes some of the best gaming laptops, and today we have some excellent options for those looking for new gaming laptops from the brand. Currently, you can get your hands on a new MSI Stealth 15M for just $999, thanks to a 29 percent discount, which translates to $400 instant savings. The MSI Pulse GL66 is also on sale today for just $1,098, with a flat $500 discount.

The MSI Stealth 15M comes packed with a 15.6-inch FHD display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on Intel's powerful 12th Gen Core i7-1260P processor, with graphic performance handled by NVIDIA's RTX 3060. With 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, multitasking is a breeze, and the 512GB NVMe SSD storage offers ample space for saving plenty of games. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and features Cooler Boost 5 technology to keep temperatures under control.

MSI Stealth 15M $1400 $1700 Save $300

MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop

If you're in search of even more power, MSI's Pulse GL66 gaming laptop is available for just $1,098 today. Like the Stealth 15M, the Pulse GL66 boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. However, this laptop takes things up a notch with its mighty Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card, delivering exceptional CPU and GPU performance. There is 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage on board as well as the Cooler Boost 5.

To complete your gaming setup, you can also find incredible discounts on gaming peripherals on Amazon today. If you're looking for a gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 HERO is currently available for only $45 after a 44 percent discount. But if you're looking for a complete gaming package including a keyboard, mouse, and headset, the SteelSeries Premier Gaming Bundle is available for just $90, down from $130. This bundle includes the Arctis 1 headset, Apex 3 keyboard, Rival 3 mouse, and QcK mousepad.

If you're a mobile gamer who requires a portable monitor, the ZSCMALLS 15.6-inch portable monitor is currently available for just $70, thanks to a $60 discount obtained through a coupon on the purchase page. On the other hand, if you're searching for high-end gaming monitor, you can get the MSI Optix G32CQ4 E2 display. This impressive 32-inch screen boasts a refresh rate of 170Hz and can be found on Amazon for just $270, following a $60 discount.