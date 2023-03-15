Sony’s latest and best wireless earbuds launched with a $280 price tag and some of the best features on the market, making them a desirable alternative for any audiophile out there who prefers the added portability that comes with a wireless earbud design. However, they have become even more compelling thanks to the latest 29 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs for less than $200.

You can currently pick up a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 for just $198 after receiving more than $80 in instant savings. The Sony WF-1000XM4 arrive with industry-leading noise canceling, a new integrated Processor V1, support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC audio formats, crystal clear call quality, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on, an IPX4 rating to make them waterproof, wireless charging Qi technology and more. And the best part is that you don’t have to compromise to take advantage of this deal, as it is applied to the Black and Silver color models. Plus, you get a 4-month free trial of Amazon’s Music Unlimited Individual Plan.

Another cool alternative comes with the second generation Apple AirPods Pro, now selling for $200 thanks to a 20 percent discount. These noise-canceling earbuds usually go for $249, meaning you get to save $49 if you pull the trigger on this offer. However, you may feel more inclined to get the Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, now available for just $140 with 22 percent savings.