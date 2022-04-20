Save up to $270 on the OnePlus 9 series

The OnePlus 10 Pro is without a doubt an impressive device. It features some of the best specs available on the market, and the best part is that it is only priced at $899, which makes it even more affordable than its predecessor at launch.

However, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a great option for those looking for a more affordable flagship in 2022. This is because the OnePlus 9 series is more than a year old, meaning that it will start to get more and more affordable as time goes by. This important fact takes us to one of today’s best deals, as you can now get a new OnePlus 9 model starting at $599.

We start today’s deals over at OnePlus and Amazon.com, as you can currently find exciting savings on OnePlus devices. You can now purchase a new OnePlus 9 starting at $599 after receiving a $130 discount. This will get you a new and unlocked device in your choice of Astral Black or Winter Mist. This phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage under the hood. You also get 65-watt Ultra Fast Charging, a 120Hz fluid Display, and a Hasselblad camera with a 48MP primary shooter.

However, you can also opt for the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is now available for $799 after receiving a $270 discount. The OnePlus 9 Pro arrives in Morning Mist or Pine Green, and it comes with 4GB more RAM than the base model, and to make things even more interesting, you also get twice the storage space as this model includes 256GB storage. In addition, you get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz Fluid display, and 65W Ultra Fast Charging. However, you also get support for 50W wireless charging, a larger display, and more.

You can also choose to get your new OnePlus devices at Amazon, as the OnePlus 9 is now receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $131.99 savings, meaning that you can pick one up for $598. And if you want savings on the OnePlus 9 Pro, you will have to settle for the Pine Green variant, as it is now going for $989 after an $80 discount.