Save 27 percent on a new pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones

The great thing about deals is that they’re always around and usually make some of the best products on the market a bit more appealing to buyers. For instance, you can now purchase a new pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for just $255 after the latest 27 percent discount that will get you $94 savings.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones were launched back in 2018 with a $349 price tag, which made them some of the best options for those who want amazing noise-canceling features and sound. The best part is that these remain one of Bose’s best offerings for those who want premium sound and build quality. Time has done its magic, and you can now pick up a pair for as low as $255 when you opt for the Silver color variant.

This will get you a new pair of headphones with three levels of world-class noise cancellation for a better listening experience in any environment, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, IPX4 rating, and up to 20 hours of listening time. You can also opt for the Black model, but that will only get you $49 savings, as this option now sells for $300, and if you’re willing to spend more, you can also check out the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but these sell for $379 with no savings in sight.

If you want more affordable options, you can also check out the Rolling Stones x V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphone in Black that now sell for $200 after the latest 29 percent discount gets you $80 savings. In addition, these headphones come with amazing sound and up to 14 hours of continuous music. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also go for the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which now sell for $150 after receiving a $50 discount representing 25 percent savings. And these may be the best option for those who want a long-lasting battery, as they will deliver up to 40 hours of non-stop playback but no ANC.