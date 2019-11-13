Author
Instead of $949.99, why not save $250 and pre-order the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen from B&H at $699.99? This is the black, unlocked, SIM free version, and the bundle includes the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone, and the LG Dual Screen accessory.

We’ve already chimed in on the experience, and the phone, with its second screen, and cover display, are taking your productivity and multitasking to the next level? Check out our thoughts on the device we called “the laptop impostor”.

The B&H bundle also includes a free Mint SIM card with 3 month free service.

Source: B&H

