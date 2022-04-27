Save $250 on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 Pro chip

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have now found one of Apple’s most potent Macs on sale, as you can currently purchase a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip for just $2,249 after receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. This will get you a new laptop with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a potent M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage on any of its two different color option, which includes Silver and Space Gray.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro also features an impressive battery life that will go for up to 21 hours depending on how you use it, and the best part is that you can also boost this model to include up to 64GB RAM and 8TB storage, so you can achieve anything you want. We have also seen that the same $250 discount is being applied to the 1TB storage options, which means you can double your Mac’s storage space to 1TB for $2,449.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is available for $1,199 after receiving an 8 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you a Silver model with 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple's M1 chip inside. You can also save some dollars on the 512GB storage option, as you can now get yours in Silver for $1,446.

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best Macs on the market. It comes with tons of power that massively outperforms its predecessor, and you get more ports to connect anything you want and anything you need.

It that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider picking up a new MacBook Air that is currently selling for just $949 after a $50 discount on its Silver and Gold color options. This laptop features the same M1 processor found in the 13-inch model, and you also get the same 8GB RAM and 256GB on the entry-level variant.