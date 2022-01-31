Save up to 25 percent on the OnePlus 9 series, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and other great products

The OnePlus 9 is not the latest OnePlus device in the market since we already saw the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, that doesn’t mean that it is a bad choice for anyone who is looking to purchase a new phone. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes packed with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, and it gets more interesting when you see that it is now selling for $800 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $269 savings. This smartphone also includes a large 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Quad-camera setup led by a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the base model that comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a smaller 6.55-inch Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rates, but you get 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. This also means that it is more affordable, as it can be yours for $600 after a $130 discount. And if you’re still looking for something more affordable, you can check out the Nokia 8.3 that is available for just $350 after getting a 50 percent discount. This phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space.

Other great deals include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that starts at $200 after getting a $50 discount on its 40mm model with GPS-only support. The larger 44mm model is also on sale, and you can get one for $230 since it is also getting the same $50 savings. The higher-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also on sale, and you can buy yours for $300 or $330, depending on whether you go for the 42mm or the 46mm models that are also getting a $50 discount.

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Finally, you can also purchase a new Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch for just $180 since it is also getting a $50 discount. This option comes with a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for more than six days, depending on your configuration.