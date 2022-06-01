Save up to 25 percent on the latest eufy Security products

You can save big bucks on several eufy Security products over at Amazon.com, where you can find savings of up to $98, depending on what you’re looking for. The best deal comes as the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit Wireless Home Security System with 2K resolution available for $240 after scoring an $80 discount representing 25 percent savings.

The eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit Wireless Home Security System features a wireless network that will keep your cameras connected for up to 180 days with their long-lasting battery life, you also get an IP67 rating, so you don’t have to worry about wain or dust. Night vision is also part of the package, and you also get HomeKit compatibility. Furthermore, you can choose to use the eufyCam 2C Pro by itself without paying a monthly fee, as you can store up to three months of recording via the 16GB eMMC. And you can also use these smart cameras with your Amazon Alexa smart displays to see anything weird.

You can also consider the eufyCam 2C Pro 4-Cam Kit Wireless Home Security System available for $442 after an 18 percent discount that will get you $98 savings. This model gets you all the benefits that come with the 2-Cam Kit, but you have more cameras to keep an eye on everything. And you remember that you will only get important notifications, as its human detection technology enables the camera to detect body shape and face patterns intelligently, so you won’t get notified if a cat or a dog comes in the frame.

eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit Get picture-perfect surveillance with the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit that will let you live-stream and record footage of everything that goes around your home for up to 180 days without worrying about changing batteries.

You can connect up to 16 cameras to your HomeBase, so you can also add more cameras to your network. However, suppose you don’t need lots of cameras. In that case, you can also consider the SoloCam E40 Outdoor Security Camera that is now available for just $100 after checking the on-page coupon that will get you $30 savings. You get the same 2K resolution, no hidden fees, and 2 months of local storage protected by military encryption, and the best part is that you can also use the SoloCam E40 as a standalone security camera.

Finally, you can also check out the eufy Security 5-Piece Home Alarm Kit Home Security System that sells for $130 after a $30 discount. This Kit features a keypad, a motion sensor, two entry sensors, and a home alarm system, all of which can be controlled from the app on your phone, and it will link seamlessly with your eufy cameras.