Save up to 25 percent on the Hisense ULED Premium Quantum Series 4K Smart TV and more

You can currently score up to 25 percent savings on the Hisense ULED Premium Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV, which lets you purchase one for as low as $750. This model comes with a 55-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, Alexa compatibility, a Backlit Voice Remote, Google, Assistant, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Pro, and a $250 discount. You can also opt for the larger 65-inch model that is receiving a 23 percent discount that translates to $300 savings. In other words, you can get the same amazing features on a larger canvas for $1,000.

If you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly, you can also check out the Hisense Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV that starts at $450 after scoring a massive 38 percent discount that will help you save $280 on your purchase. This model features 60Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and support for some of the best streaming services available, including Netflix, Hulu, and more. The larger 65-inch model is getting a $200 discount, which means you can pick one up for $800.

You can also improve your experience with a new Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition, which comes with 4K HDR support, built-in subwoofers, and a voice remote with Alexa, for just $130, if you don’t forget to check the on-page coupon that will get you $30 savings. This soundbar will work as a Fire TV streaming device, meaning that you will be able to enjoy all the goodies that come with Amazon’s service. Still, if you can’t spend that much, you can also check out the Polk Audio Signa Solo Sound Bar that is available for $99 after getting the same $99 savings.

Hisense ULED Premium Hisense Class H8 Quantum Series Nebula Soundbar

Finally, you can also save on the Blink Mini compact indoor plug-in smart security camera that goes for $25 after scoring a 29 percent discount. And if you want a camera to keep an eye on your baby, you can also get the Kasa Smart Security Camera for Baby Monitor for $45 after receiving a 10 percent discount. Both options feature 1080p video, motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio.