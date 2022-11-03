Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, and other great headphones on sale

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals will help you save on several Bose products, starting with the popular Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently receiving a 24 percent discount.

You can currently purchase a pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for just $249. These fantastic headphones launched in September 2021 with a $349 price tag, but today’s offer will get you $80 savings on any of its four color variations. In addition, they arrive with outstanding sound quality and noise cancelation thanks to their tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, canceling it with opposite signals. And its Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume. The best part is that you also get up to 24 hours of non-stop music playback, and if by any chance you run out of battery life, you can easily get 3 hours after a quick 15-minute charge.

Of course, you can also choose to get your hands on a renewed pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are now available for $300, thanks to a $79 discount. Or get a new pair for $379, but you won’t find any savings here.

Another great option comes as the Bose Sport Earbuds, which are now available for $129 thanks to a recent 13 percent discount, which translates to $20 savings. These in-ear wireless headphones are better for those who don’t love using over-ear headphones. They come in three color variations, which will deliver up to 15 hours of battery life with a charging case, and an IPX4 rating, so you can use them in the gym without a problem.

You can also consider purchasing the more affordable Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds. These are now up for grabs at just $120 after receiving a 20 percent discount. They feature hybrid active noise cancelation, 6 built-in microphones for clear calls, a small and ergonomic design for a comfortable fit, up to 28 hours of battery life with their charging case, and better water and swear resistance thanks to their IP55 rating.