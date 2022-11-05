Amazon’s latest deals will help you save on some of the best smartwatches on the market, starting with the Apple Watch Series 8, which is now available for $389 after receiving a 22 percent discount on its 41mm model with LTE support. In addition, this model comes with a Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. This model usually sells for $499, which means you can score $110 in savings.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of Cupertino’s latest watches, which comes packed with blood oxygen and ECG apps, an always-on Retina Display, water resistance, and tons of sensors to keep track of your daily activities. You can also opt for the larger 45mm model, as it is now going for $490 thanks to a 7 percent discount, which will help you get $40 savings.

Suppose you want something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can consider getting your hands on the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which comes in at $240 after seeing a 14 percent discount. This model comes with a 44mm model with GPS-only support, a Starlight Aluminum Case & Starlight Sport Band, great fitness and sleep tracking, crash detection, a heart rate monitor, and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.

If you’re not an Apple user, you can also consider checking out the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition, which sells for $299 thanks to a 9 percent discount. This model has a 40mm case, sleep tracking, improved battery life, and other cool features.

However, if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider going for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which now sells for $319 thanks to a 16 percent discount. This model comes with a 46mm case, an ECG monitor, and tons of sensors to track your workouts. And if you want something even more affordable, you can also go for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, which sells for $200 after a 20 percent discount that will get you $50 savings.