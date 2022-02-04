We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Phones

Save $200 when you get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

By Sanuj Bhatia February 4, 2022, 3:00 am
Galaxy S21 FE all colors Source: Pocketnow

Samsung finally launched its Galaxy S21 FE last month. The smartphone comes with impressive specs and a premium design. However, Samsung launched the S21 FE for $699, which isn't a really competitive price. But thanks to a new deal on Best Buy, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for only $499.99 — $200 off its launch price.

PBI Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Unlocked)

Save $200!

The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture your moments.

There's only one quirk about the deal, and no, it's not locked to a carrier or anything. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from Best Buy will cost you $499 only if you activate it today. If you plan to activate it later, you can still get the smartphone for $599. The higher RAM model, which also comes with 256GB of internal storage, can be purchased from Best Buy for $570 with same-day activation.

The Galaxy S21 FE is an excellent mid-range smartphone from Samsung. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6 and 8GB RAM options that will be determined by your choice of 128 or 256GB storage, a crisp 120Hz AMOLED display with an optical fingerprint scanner, USB-C, 5G support, triple camera setup, a 4,500 mAh capacity that supports 25W fast wired charging, IP68 water and dust-resistance rating, and much more.

If you're still unsure about whether you should pick a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or not, check out our full review of the device down below which should help you make a decision.

Pocketnow's Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review

Read More

 Phones

Nokia G21 could arrive with a unique chipset

According to a new leak, Nokia is working on a new smartphone called Nokia G21. What's interesting about this smartphone is that it won't be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor or a Mediatek chipset.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 4, 2022, 3:45 am

Search

Latest Articles

 iOS

World Trade Center replaces keys with iPhones and Apple Watches

Silverstein Properties announced that it successfully implemented employee badges in Apple Wallet, allowing tenants and employees to access office buildings, tenant floors and more using their iPhones or Apple Watch devices.

By Roland Udvarlaki February 2, 2022, 11:30 am
industry

Google says the Pixel 6 series is selling excellently

Google held its Q4 2021 earnings call yesterday and the company reported a revenue of $75.32. About the Pixel 6, Sundar Pichai said that Google touched its "quarterly sales record" for Pixel phones in Q4 2021.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 3:30 am
Services

HBO Max coming to more European countries in March

WarnerMedia has announced that HBO Max, its own streaming service, will be available in more European countries, including Portugal, Poland, The Netherlands, and Croatia, starting March 8, 2022.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 2:00 am