Save $200 when you get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung finally launched its Galaxy S21 FE last month. The smartphone comes with impressive specs and a premium design. However, Samsung launched the S21 FE for $699, which isn't a really competitive price. But thanks to a new deal on Best Buy, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for only $499.99 — $200 off its launch price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Unlocked) Save $200! The latest Galaxy S21 FE comes with the Snapdragon 888 powerful chipset, a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor on the back to capture your moments.

There's only one quirk about the deal, and no, it's not locked to a carrier or anything. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from Best Buy will cost you $499 only if you activate it today. If you plan to activate it later, you can still get the smartphone for $599. The higher RAM model, which also comes with 256GB of internal storage, can be purchased from Best Buy for $570 with same-day activation.

The Galaxy S21 FE is an excellent mid-range smartphone from Samsung. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6 and 8GB RAM options that will be determined by your choice of 128 or 256GB storage, a crisp 120Hz AMOLED display with an optical fingerprint scanner, USB-C, 5G support, triple camera setup, a 4,500 mAh capacity that supports 25W fast wired charging, IP68 water and dust-resistance rating, and much more.

If you're still unsure about whether you should pick a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or not, check out our full review of the device down below which should help you make a decision.