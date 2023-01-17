We start today’s deals with some interesting savings available at Best Buy, where you will find Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air receiving a $200 discount on its base model. This is a fantastic laptop for anyone who wants to try the Mac experience, as it comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a very capable M1 chip that will help you get even the most graphics-demanding jobs done in a breeze.

Apple MacBook Air Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features. See at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air usually costs $1,000, but this offer will help you pick one up for just $800. And if you want more storage space, remember that you can also go for the $512GB model that’s now available for $1,125 after receiving a $125 price drop. And if you want more power, you can also check out the latest MacBook Air model, which comes packed with Apple’s M2 chip and the same $200 savings.

Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air arrives with a $999 price tag, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a larger 13.6-inch display, and a new design that also includes the notch that came with the higher-end MacBook Pro models.

And since we’re already talking about Apple products, we must also include Apple’s latest iPad Air. This model comes with $100 savings on its WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space. The 5th generation iPad Air usually sells for $600, so you can pick one up for $500. Remember that you can also make this deal sweeter when you trade on a similar device, as Best Buy will help you save up to $300. This iPad Air arrives with a 10.9-inch display, Apple’s M1 chip, stereo speaker in landscape mode, support for the second generation Apple Pencil and more, so hurry and get yours before they sell out again.