Apple’s latest and most powerful 14-inch MacBook Pro models are more affordable at B&H Photo Video, as they’re receiving a $200 discount that will get you one for $1,799. This will get you a new laptop in any of its two different color variants. You also get a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDA screen, 16GB RAM, Apple’s M2 Pro chip with a ten-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, 512GB storage space, a Touch ID sensor, and other cool features that make it one of the best MacBook Pro models around. Of course, you can also choose to add 32GB RAM to your configuration, meaning you would have to pay $500 more, but this will make it even better for creators, so take it as an added investment.

You will also find interesting savings at Amazon.com, where the 2021 model of Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro sells for $2,265 with nine percent savings. This laptop is also an excellent choice for power-hungry users, as it packs Apple’s M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. This might not be the latest model around, but it’s still more than capable for most creators working on image and video editing. Plus, you get almost the same design language, so only you will know that your model belongs to 2021.

Now, suppose you’re more interested in gaming. In that case, you can also consider checking out the latest offers available on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming 3, now selling for $638 thanks to a 24 percent discount that will get you more than $210 in instant savings. And if you’re OK with cloud gaming, you can also consider picking up Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE Cloud Gaming Laptop, as it now sells for just $499 with $150 off.