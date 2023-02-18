Amazon’s latest deals will get you some exciting savings on a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, as it now sells for just $1,200 after receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $1,500, which translates to $300 instant savings directly.

Surface Laptop 4 The Microsoft Laptop 4 features an elegant and minimalistic design, and tons of configurations to choose from, which also include the processor that powers the show behind the curtain

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes packed with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, which makes it perfect for anyone who’s constantly on the move. Now, there’s another great option for those interested in a larger display and a more potent processor, as you can get the 15-inch Microsoft Surface, which comes powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 Surface Edition chip, and you also get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for anything you want to do.

And if you want more power for gaming purposes, then you can also consider checking out the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop, which now sells for $1,800 thanks to a 25 percent discount. This model includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage, WiFi 6 support, and powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop graphics to run your favorite games. And if you’re only looking for a gaming desktop PC, then you should also check out the Skytech Azure Gaming PC, as it currently sells for $1,086 after receiving a 26 percent discount.

Of course, getting a desktop PC will also force you to get your hands on a new monitor, which is why we also include Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor that sells for $350 with 18 percent savings. Remember that this excellent smart monitor will also work as a streaming TV that won’t need to be connected to your PC or laptop to stream your favorite content.