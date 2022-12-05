Amazon and BestBuy are offering up to 20% off on the latest Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra flagships, and the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 4 foldables

Have you been on the market for a new smartphone, waiting for a deal to come through that lets you save your hard-earned money on the latest smartphones? Well, we have your back. Samsung has discounted most of its flagship devices on Amazon, letting you save as much as 20% on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. There are even more deals on the standard Galaxy S22, and some on the highest-end, Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship.

We also found a few deals on the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable flagship, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, some of the best foldable smartphones in 2022.

Best deals on Galaxy S series flagships

The standard, Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a 6% price cut on Amazon, letting you save $50 on the compact flagship. The Galaxy S22 is now only $749.99, instead of $799.99. There are also deals on the slightly larger Galaxy S22 Plus, which can be bought for as low as $799.99 and $849.99, depending on your chosen model and version.

The highest-end Galaxy S22 Ultra also received massive discounts, and it’s available on Amazon for up to 17% off, for only $999.99, instead of the usual $1,199.99 price tag.

Best deals on Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones

Amazon is running a promotion that lets users save as much as $300 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB storage. The device is unlocked, and comes in three colors: Phantom Black, Green, and Beige.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also received a few price cuts, and it’s available for as low as $849.99. The device is available in four colors, and it’s a perfect opportunity to save big on your holiday purchases, or a new device you’ve wanted for a long time.

As a bonus deal, we found the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for only $399 for the Bluetooth model, and $429 for the LTE variant. The first option saves you $50, while the latter lets you save up to $70.

Stay tuned to Pocketnow to see more deals like this!