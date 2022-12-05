Quick Links
Have you been on the market for a new smartphone, waiting for a deal to come through that lets you save your hard-earned money on the latest smartphones? Well, we have your back. Samsung has discounted most of its flagship devices on Amazon, letting you save as much as 20% on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. There are even more deals on the standard Galaxy S22, and some on the highest-end, Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship.
We also found a few deals on the latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable flagship, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, some of the best foldable smartphones in 2022.
Best deals on Galaxy S series flagships
The standard, Samsung Galaxy S22 has received a 6% price cut on Amazon, letting you save $50 on the compact flagship. The Galaxy S22 is now only $749.99, instead of $799.99. There are also deals on the slightly larger Galaxy S22 Plus, which can be bought for as low as $799.99 and $849.99, depending on your chosen model and version.
The highest-end Galaxy S22 Ultra also received massive discounts, and it’s available on Amazon for up to 17% off, for only $999.99, instead of the usual $1,199.99 price tag.
Samsung Galaxy S22$645.99 $799.99 Save $154
The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus$799.99 $999.99 Save $200
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra$878.99 $1199.99 Save $321
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices available on the market. It features top-of-the-line specs, tons of power, an extraordinary camera, S Pen stylus support, and other great features. If you're looking for an absolute beast and something that can do it all without breaking a sweat, the Galaxy S22 Ultra got it all.
Best deals on Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones
Amazon is running a promotion that lets users save as much as $300 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB storage. The device is unlocked, and comes in three colors: Phantom Black, Green, and Beige.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also received a few price cuts, and it’s available for as low as $849.99. The device is available in four colors, and it’s a perfect opportunity to save big on your holiday purchases, or a new device you’ve wanted for a long time.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display.
As a bonus deal, we found the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for only $399 for the Bluetooth model, and $429 for the LTE variant. The first option saves you $50, while the latter lets you save up to $70.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a host of new features and a design that's geared to the rugged lifestyle and is worth considering for your outdoor activities.
Stay tuned to Pocketnow to see more deals like this!