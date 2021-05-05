We start today’s deals with last year’s M1-powered MacBook Pro. This 13-inch model comes with 512GB of storage space and 8GB RAM, plus $199 savings. You will see the first $150 discount on the product’s landing page, with an extra $49 discount at checkout, which will leave this powerful laptop available for $1,300. You can also get your hands on the more affordable variant with 256GB of storage space. It is currently getting a $149 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,150.

Now, you can pair any of these powerful laptops with a great monitor for a better experience. The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor now sells for $650 after receiving a $100 discount. It comes with Quad HD resolution and 240Hz refresh rates, but you will have to settle for the Red Faker Edition. If you don’t feel like spending that much on a new display, you can get a Sceptre 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $230, but with FHD resolution.

We have also found some nice savings on more products for you to consider. First up, Western Digital’s 500GB My Passport External SSD is getting a $40 discount, meaning you can grab one for $80. If you’re looking for a new USB Microphone, you can get the Tonor Condenser Computer PC Mic with a tripod stand, pop filter, and shock mount for $15. You will find this microphone listed for $30 after a $5 discount, but the extra savings come when you add the AGQDQ2DC code at checkout. Other deals include the PowerA Pokemon Joy-Con Comfort Grip for the Nintendo Switch on its Pikachu version. It is currently getting a $5 discount, which leaves it available for just $10.

And for those of you looking for a new smartwatch, you can take a look at our previous Apple Watch Series 6 listings that could save you up to $100 on your next purchase. But if by any chance you want a smartwatch that runs on Amazfit OS, you can get the Amazfit Stratos 3 Sports Smartwatch for $129 after a $70.99 discount. This will get you a black variant with a 1.34-inch round display, with GPS, Bluetooth, and water resistance.