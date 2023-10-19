B&H is helping you and many other Apple fans to get their new MacBooks for less. Yesterday, we saw that the 14-inch MacBook Pro was getting a nice $200 discount, and now the lighter but still mighty MacBook Air is also receiving an interesting discount that will let you get one for less.

MacBook Air M2 $929 $1099 Save $170 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It comes with an all-new design similar to the new MacBook Pro models, fast internal memory, excellent battery life, and an Apple M2 chipset that provides all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. $929 at B&H

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

We’re wrapping up today’s offers with Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air that’s selling for just $929 after receiving a 180 discount. This deal applies to the smaller 13-inch model packed with 8GB RAM and includes a 256GB SSD to keep your most important information. The best part is that this deal is available across the board, so you can get your new laptop on any of its four different color variants and still be able to take advantage of the current savings.

As always, we have also included a more affordable alternative for those on a tighter budget, as Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is also an excellent option to get today. This model features the old, chamfered design that we all know and love, and it also includes more than enough processing power thanks to its M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage space.

And if you want a larger canvas, you can also score $100 in instant savings on a new 15.3-inch MacBook Air, which means you can take one home for $1,399. This model comes with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage space.