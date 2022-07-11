Save up to $1,500 on Samsung’s latest QLED smart TVs

We're just hours away from Prime Day, but it seems that Amazon doesn't want you to wait that long before scoring insane savings on some of the best products on the market. For instance, you will now find a vast selection of Samsung QLED smart TVs on sale, which savings that will go all the way up to $1,500 when you go for the 85-inch Samsung Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR 64x Smart TV that comes with a beautiful QLED Infinity Screen and other goodies. This means that you can take this outstanding product home for $6,998.

The Samsung Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV also features Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Real Depth Enhancer, and HDR10+. You also get Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor 8K, which uses 20 neural networks to deliver the company's most immersive picture yet, with intuitive Smart Hub controls, Atmos sound, 8K upscaling, and more. And don't worry about compatibility issues, as the Class Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV comes with Alexa built-in and support for the most popular streaming services, including ESPN+, HULU, Disney+, and more.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Neo QLED 8K The Neo QLED 8K Smart TV series is one of Samsung’s best options for those looking to get a beautiful image with a billion colors, ultra-fine precision for intense contrast, near-invisible bezels, and the experience of AI-powered 8K thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K.

If you're interested in more affordable options, you can also pick up Samsung's 60-inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q60B Series Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV, which sells for $798. This product won't show any savings on its landing page, but you would save $100 since it usually sells for $898. And if that's still too much for your budget, you can also opt for the smaller 43-inch model that will cost you $498 after the latest 9 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. Either way, you would get a new 4K QLED smart TV with 60Hz refresh rates, a Samsung Quantum Processor Lite under the hood, and other great features.

You can also check out Amazon's complete list of Samsung QLED smart TVs, where you will find up to 20 percent discounts on select models.