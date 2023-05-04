Mother’s Day is getting closer, which means that we are about to get tons of amazing deals for you to save on your mom’s next present. We have made a couple of gift guides where you will find many options for you to choose from, but a few more won’t hurt, as the Hisense’s Mother’s Day deals will get you up to $1,500 instant savings on the company’s high-end projectors, where you will find options starting at $2,000.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Hisense latest deals will get you huge savings on some of its ultra-short throw projectors. Savings start with the powerful L9G Laser TV Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector, which now sells for $4,000 after receiving an insane $1,500 discount. This baby comes with a 100-inch ALR screen, support for 4K UHD resolution, and a bright and powerful 3,000 Lumens image that will let you enjoy your favorite content even in bright scenarios. You will also enjoy outstanding audio quality, as this projector also includes built-in 40W Dolby Atmos sound.

However, if I were going to spend my money on any of these projectors, I’d go for the PX1 Triple-Laser Ultra-Short Throw Home Theater Projector, which now sells for $2,000 thanks to a $1,300 price drop. This option will also deliver a bright image with 2,000 Lumens, a screen size that can go from 90 to 130 inches, 30W Dolby Atmos sound, and more, which means you will get an excellent product without having to spend that much. And if you want to spend a bit more, you can also consider picking up the PX1 Pro, which now sells for $4000 after receiving a $500 discount.

Now, suppose you’re looking for a more affordable and portable alternative. In that case, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the recently launched Dangbei Neo Smart Projector, which now sells for just $600. This bad boy arrived with an $899 price tag, but you can now get yours for less with a 22 percent discount and $100 extra savings when you add the coupon on the product’s landing page.