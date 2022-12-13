We start today’s best savings with several MacBook deals, as you can currently save $150 on some of Apple’s latest and most powerful laptops on the market. First up, we have the 2022 version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now comes with an Apple M2 chip under the hood. It arrived with a $1,299 price tag, but you can currently pick one up for $1,149 thanks to the latest 12 percent discount.

Apple’s 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, with a faster next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of unified memory, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail and don’t worry about going out of juice, as you will get up to 20 hours of battery life with this powerful beast.

Unfortunately, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro looks identical to its predecessor, which is the only real downside, considering that Apple has moved on from chamfered designs, but suppose you don’t need that much power under the hood. In that case, you can also opt for the latest MacBook Air model that comes with an M2 chip and $200 savings on its 512GB model, meaning you can pick one up for $1,299. However, these savings are limited to the Silver and Space Gray options, as the other models are going for their regular pricing. The 256GB model also receives a $150 discount, so you can take one home for $1,049.

You can also score $150 savings on the 2020 Mac Mini, as this M1-powered Mac is now available for just $750 after receiving a 17 percent discount. It may not be as portable as a MacBook, but at least you will get enough power to edit videos, create content, and do almost anything. However, you may also want to add a new monitor and a couple of peripherals to go with your new Mac Mini, as it only comes with a power cord. For instance, you can purchase a new LG 27-inch Ergo IPS UHD 4K Ultrafine Monitor for $452 after seeing a 25 percent discount, or a more affordable MSI G274 27-inch Gaming Monitor to your setup for $168 thanks to a 24 percent discount. And score 38 percent savings on the Corsair K60 PRO TKL that now goes for $80.