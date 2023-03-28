Whether you’re looking for the best budget smartphone or the most affordable flagship device, the Google Pixel series are some of the best devices on the market. The Google Pixel 6a can be yours for just $299 at Amazon or $249 at BestBuy, although the latter is only applicable after activation.

The Google Pixel 7 is an excellent flagship, powered by the Tensor G2 chip coupled with 8GB of memory. It has a large 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and one of the best dual camera setups in 2023. It has a 50MP primary, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, capable of taking breathtaking photos in all lighting conditions. All of this can be yours for just $449 at Amazon (on both the 128GB and 256GB models) or $349 at BestBuy with activation.

As a brief summary, here’s a quick rundown of the Pixel 6a specifications, highlighting some of its capabilities and drawbacks. The device is powered by the Google Tensor G1 SoC, the same chip that powers the Pixel 6 series from 2021. It’s a flagship chip, capable of handling all tasks without an issue. It has 6GB of RAM, and a 6.1-inch OLED display. The major downside is that it only supports 60Hz; still, it’s more than capable in 2023.

That said, it’s one of the best camera smartphones in its price range and one of my favorite devices. The 12MP primary and 12MP ultrawide can take beautiful photos in dark and bright environments. If you’re on a budget, this is hands down one of the best budget phones you can pick up today.

As for the Pixel 7, we already mentioned its noteworthy specifications, and it’s one of the best phones if you’re looking for wireless charging and an even better camera, and 90Hz refresh rate. It’ll continue receiving timely updates for at least three years, and it’s an excellent alternative at its current price.