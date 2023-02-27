If you're in the market for a new smartphone on a budget, the OnePlus 10T just received a massive discount, saving you $150! Here are the details!

The OnePlus 11 might be the latest and the greatest new flagship from the company, but last year’s OnePlus 10T just received a massive discount on Amazon. The previous T series flagship is equipped with the more than capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of storage. It also has a decent triple camera setup, and a large battery to keep the lights on for more than a day.

OnePlus 10T 5G $499.99 $649.99 Save $150 OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more. $499.99 at Amazon

The OnePlus 10T was unveiled in August, 2022, and while it might not be the latest device, it’s still up to date, and packs a powerful chipset. The device is powered by the previous generation, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and our deal involves the 8GB memory and 128GB storage configuration. This particular deal only applies to the Moonstone Black color variant, which looks as beautiful as the day it was announced.

The OnePlus 10T packs a triple camera setup, capable of taking great photos in all lighting environments. It sports a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor for close-up shots. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera for taking photos with friends and family.

When it comes to the battery, the 10T has a 4,800 mAh cell inside, with support for 150W fast wired charging. A full charge should take no more than 20 minutes, and even if you opt for the slower 65W power adapter, it still charges the device in just over an hour. With normal use, the device should last you for up to a day, and some might even be able to make it to the second day on a single charge.

If you’re in the market for a new device, the OnePlus 10T is an excellent deal. It has a large 6.7-inch display, a decent camera setup, a large battery, and fast wired charging. It’s running OxygenOS, and it’ll continue receiving Android updates in the near future.