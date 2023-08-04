We have great news for anyone interested in purchasing a new MacBook Air, as the latest deals from Best Buy and B&H Photo Video will get you $150 savings on the latest model powered by Apple’s M2 chip. This laptop typically costs $1,099, but you can get yours for a one-time payment of 949. This will get you a new MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch display, 8GB of memory, and 256 gigs of solid-state drive under the hood. The same discount is applied to the model with 512 gigabytes of storage space, meaning that you can get yours for $1,249.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air arrives with a new fan design that makes it even more portable, as it weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s also super powerful thanks to a next-generation 8-core GPU and up to 10-core GPU, and if that’s not enough to get you excited, you also get a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display that features over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

You can also score interesting savings on the latest MacBook Air model, which now sells for $1,234 after receiving q 5 percent discount. This will get you the larger 15.3-inch MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Apple’s M2 chip under the hood.

And if you’re on a budget, you can also consider picking up Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air Model, which comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space. This model comes with a back-lit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and other great features that still make it an attractive option for any Apple user, as it will help you create and edit content without a problem.