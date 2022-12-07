We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.

The best part is that this deal is available in every color option, which means that you won’t have to compromise to take advantage of these savings, as you can pick up any of its four different versions and still score $150 savings. The same thing applies to the 512GB storage variant, as it now costs $1,329, which translates to you saving $150 on your purchase.

You can also go for Apple’s 2020 M1-powered MacBook Air, as it is still one of the best laptops for anyone interested in creating content. The best part is that it is still available for just $800 after receiving a 20 percent discount, which translates to $200 savings on its 256GB storage model. In addition, this version comes with a slim and light chamfered design, three different color options, and a slightly smaller 13.3-inch Retina display.

Suppose you’re looking for other laptop options. In that case, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop, which is now available for $1,200 thanks to a very compelling 30 percent discount, which translates to more than $500 savings. This laptop arrives with a potent AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB internal SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q Graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 165Hz refresh rates.

You will also find exciting savings on a couple of portable monitors, starting with the ESR Portable Kickstand Monitor for Laptops, which now sells for $148 after receiving a 24 percent discount and a $12 extra discount when you add the on-page coupon. Or get the more affordable MNN Portable Monitor for less than $95 thanks to the latest 18 percent discount and $20 on-page coupon. Both arrive with a 15.6-inch FHD display and a slim, easy-to-carry design.