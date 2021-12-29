Save $150 on a new MacBook Air and other great Apple products today!

B&H has tons of amazing deals right now, where you will find savings on some of the hottest products on the market. For example, we have recently spotted the early 2020 MacBook Air model receiving a $150 discount that lets you purchase yours for $849. This will get you a new and light laptop with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch Retina IPS display. Unfortunately, this isn’t the latest version that packs Apple Silicon under the hood. But you still get a pretty decent 1.1GHz 10th generation Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor and integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics with the package.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t go for the latest MacBook Air model that is also getting some love at B&H. The entry-level variant is selling for $979 on any of its three different color options, which means that you can get yours and save $20. This option comes with the same 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but it comes with longer-lasting battery life and definitely more power under the hood.

You will also find savings on the M1-powered MacBook Pro that packs a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other great features. In addition, this model is receiving a $130 discount on its Space Gray variant so that you can purchase yours for $1,379.

Intel MacBook Air M1 MacBook Air M1 MacBook Pro

You will find more Apple deals when you head over to B&H, but we suggest you don’t think about it too much since most of these deals come as part of Mega DealZone discounts, meaning that they will only be around until midnight, while others will stick around until the end of 2021.