Save up to $150 on Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac, and other great products

You can score great savings on the latest M1-powered 24-inch iMac that is currently receiving up to $150 savings on its most powerful model. You can purchase a new 24-inch iMac for $1,350 after a $50 price drop that comes together with $100 savings that will appear reflected at checkout to help you purchase your new iMac. This model comes with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor. Plus, you also get a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, amazing audio with its six-speaker sound system, and color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

If you already have a great monitor, keyboard, and mouse, your best option could be with Apple’s Mac mini. This tiny PC is getting a $49 discount on its 256GB storage model that also comes with 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor. If you want more storage, you can also opt for the 512GB model that now goes for $869. And since we’re already talking about monitors, you can purchase the Samsung T700 Series 27-Inch WQHD computer monitor with 75Hz refresh rates for just $220 after getting a $44 discount.

Other deals include the EPOS Gaming B20 Streaming Microphone that is now receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $50 savings, meaning that you can get your new microphone for gaming for $150. And if you’re on a tighter budget, you may also want to consider the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone that is currently up for grabs for just $40 after a $10 discount.

If you’re interested in getting more storage space for your devices, you can check out the latest deals on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD that is now receiving a massive 43 percent discount, which means that you can get one for $290 and score $220 savings. In addition, the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter is receiving a $40 discount after seeing a $30 discount. Or you can get the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $150 after receiving a $25 discount.