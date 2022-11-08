Samsung’s latest foldable phones are some of the coolest and most convenient devices on the market. They have evolved gracefully to become a great option for those interested in a smaller design that’s easier to carry around.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $846 after receiving a 15 percent discount on its 128GB storage model. This version usually sells for $ 1,000, meaning you would score more than $150 in savings. However, savings don’t stop there, as you can also trade in one of your current devices to get up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card Credit. In other words, you can take this new device home for just $445.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more powerful and better than its predecessor in many ways. It may look nearly identical, but you get a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, a larger 3,700mAh battery, and a better-looking display, even though we get the same 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display.

You can also get your hands on a refurbished model for less, as this option starts at $649. The same $401 trade-in discount is available, meaning that you can get one for as low as $248. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Graphite color variant, but you get 256GB of storage space, which makes it a very compelling deal.

And since we already started talking about renewed models, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB storage for as low as $390 after receiving a 48 percent discount on the Black version. And yes, you can also score $401 extra savings with an eligible trade-in, which means you can get this device for free and still have some extra cash to spend on accessories or anything you want. Or get a new model in Cream for just $700, thanks to a $200 discount. But unfortunately, you won’t be getting any trade-in savings here.