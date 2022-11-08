Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Samsung’s latest foldable phones are some of the coolest and most convenient devices on the market. They have evolved gracefully to become a great option for those interested in a smaller design that’s easier to carry around.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as low as $846 after receiving a 15 percent discount on its 128GB storage model. This version usually sells for $ 1,000, meaning you would score more than $150 in savings. However, savings don’t stop there, as you can also trade in one of your current devices to get up to $401 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card Credit. In other words, you can take this new device home for just $445.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is more powerful and better than its predecessor in many ways. It may look nearly identical, but you get a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, a larger 3,700mAh battery, and a better-looking display, even though we get the same 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. 

You can also get your hands on a refurbished model for less, as this option starts at $649. The same $401 trade-in discount is available, meaning that you can get one for as low as $248. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Graphite color variant, but you get 256GB of storage space, which makes it a very compelling deal.

And since we already started talking about renewed models, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB storage for as low as $390 after receiving a 48 percent discount on the Black version. And yes, you can also score $401 extra savings with an eligible trade-in, which means you can get this device for free and still have some extra cash to spend on accessories or anything you want. Or get a new model in Cream for just $700, thanks to a $200 discount. But unfortunately, you won’t be getting any trade-in savings here.