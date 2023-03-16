It seems winter is finally over, making it a great time to plan a new and exciting camping trip. Summer may be the most popular time to do this, but you can plan ahead and get your hands on a couple of products that will improve your experience, starting with a portable projector and some gadgets to make your car smarter.

You can currently score excellent savings on some portable smart projectors and other awesome products at Amazon.com. First, we have Anker’s Nebula Capsule 3 Laser 1080p smart mini projector, now selling for $680 after a 15 percent discount. This small but mighty portable projector launched with an $800 price tag, meaning you can take one home while keeping $120 in your pocket. The Nebula Capsule 3 will deliver outstanding audio quality, Dolby Digital support, autofocus, a 120-inch picture, a built-in battery to watch up to 2.5 hours of playtime, and more.

However, you can also opt for other more affordable alternatives, starting with the Emotn H1 Portable Projector, which now sells for just $200 thanks to a 28 percent discount and $90 extra savings with an on-page coupon. This model arrives with 250 Ansi Lumen and a large 240-inch display, but it will only get you 2 hours of non-stop playback.

Another cool alternative arrives as the WEMAX Dice Mini Projector, selling for $500 with $300 savings, or get your hands on The XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, which now goes for $750. This model arrives with a bright 900 ANSI Lumen image, Harman Kardon speakers, auto keystone, autofocus, and 2.5 hours of entertainment.

Other deals will get you exciting savings on the second-generation Echo Auto, which now sells for just $40 after receiving a 27 percent discount. This is definitely the best option, considering its predecessor sells for $50. And you can also consider picking up a new VIOFO 2K Dash Cam to record your travels. This model captures all your content in 2K, and the best part is that you can take one home for just $210, thanks to a $50 discount, which comes from an on-page coupon.