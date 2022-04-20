Save $149 on the previous generation iPad Air

We keep receiving amazing Apple deals, where you can currently purchase the 2020 Wi-Fi-only variant of Apple’s iPad Air for just $600. This is thanks to the latest combined savings that are available at Amazon.com. You will first be able to pick up 13 percent savings, which translates to a $99 instant discount on the product’s landing page, but these savings will get bumped up to $149 with the extra $50 savings reflected at checkout. This will get you a new 2020 iPad Air with 256GB storage space and Wi-Fi-only support.

You can also score savings on the 64GB Wi-Fi-only models of the 2020 iPad Air, as it is now available for $470 after picking up $99 instant savings, which translates to 17 percent savings and an extra $30 discount that will appear at checkout. However, you will only be able to take advantage of this deal if you go for the Silver model.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, Apple’s A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID embedded on the power button for secure authentication, and Apple Pay, up to 10 hours of battery life, stereo audio, Wi-Fi-6 support and more.

iPad Air 2020 Apple's 2020 iPad Air model is still one of the best and most powerful tablets available today. It comes with support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and it also includes tons of amazing features.

If you want more power, you can also consider the latest Wi-Fi-only variant of Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air, which is now available for $565 after receiving a $34 discount. Further, you can also consider going for the smaller iPad Mini that is now receiving a $59 discount on its LTE variant with 64GB storage space. This means you can get a new iPad Mini model for $590.