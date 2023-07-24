We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop selling for just $1,760. This model normally sells for $3,000, but today’s 41 percent discount will get you $1,240 in instant savings on this powerful battle station.

This version of the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop comes powered by Intel’s 14-core i7 processor with 16GB RAM, and it also comes with more than enough storage space for your favorite games, movies, and more, as you will have up to 1TB of internal SSD storage space. Your content and games will also look amazing on its 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 260Hz refresh rates, which will work alongside NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX3070 Ti GPU for an exceptional gaming experience. Of course, you will also get Razer’s Vapor Chamber Cooling system for better and cooler performance, even when faced with intense graphics games.

If you want a powerful laptop with a larger display, then you should also consider checking out the ASUS Zenbook Pro 17, which currently sells for $1,168 with 22 percent savings, which translates to $330 instant savings. This model comes with AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H chip, GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 17.3-inch WQHD NanoEdge touchscreen with up to 165Hz refresh rates.

You can also make your setup look better with a new Razer DeathStalker V2 Gaming Keyboard with low-profile keys and linear optical switches. Which now sells for $160 thanks to a 20 percent discount. You can also get the TKL version for an extra $5, and you would be getting 25 percent savings, which is an excellent option for those constantly on the move.

And if you want to give more life to your gaming room, you can also consider picking up a new Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights, which are now available for as low as $60 with $10 savings when you get the 32.8ft model, or get two rolls for $70 and score $30 savings with the on-page coupon.