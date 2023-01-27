Score a deal on the Samsung S95B 4K Smart TV now and save flat $1,200 off on the company's most advanced OLED TV yet.

With the biggest sports event of the year, the Super Bowl, just around the corner, TV prices have hit an all-time low. We recently highlighted a deal on the VIZIO P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, and now Samsung is joining the party with a massive discount on its flagship S95B OLED 4K Smart TV. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment system or just want to catch all the action of the Super Bowl in style.

Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K OLED TV Unbeatable Deal: $1200 Flat Off! $1798 $2999 Save $1201 Samsung's OLED 4K S95B Series smart TV features a big 4K OLED display and comes with a Neural Quantum processor. The whole TV is very thin and comes with Dolby Atmos audio as well. $1799 at Samsung $1798 at Amazon $1799 at Best Buy

This smart TV, which Samsung launched for a price of $2,999 in 2022, is now available at a discount of $1,200, bringing down its price to just $1,800. What's more? This deal is available across a number of retailers, including Samsung's own online store as well as Amazon and Best Buy, so you can grab this TV from the retailer of your choice.

As for the features, the Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is a feature-packed option for anyone looking for an upgrade to their Smart TV. This 65-inch TV boasts 4K resolution, support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Quantum HDR. It is also equipped with the latest Neural Quantum Processor 4K chipset, similar to Samsung's highly successful Neo QLED 4K models.

The Neural Quantum Processor allows the TV to feature 4K upscaling, Real Depth Enhancer, and more. The OLED display technology used in the S95B OLED TV delivers high brightness and realistic colors, making it a better option than other TVs with different display technology. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos audio and object-tracking sound, making it a complete package for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the TV has a slim and sleek body design.

If you're looking for an even bigger TV, Samsung is also offering a massive discount of $1,000 on its flagship Frame 75-inch TV. Additionally, if you're looking to enhance your audio experience alongside your TV upgrade, Samsung's HW-Q910B Wireless Soundbar is a perfect companion. It features the latest audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Q Symphony, SpaceFit Sound, built-in voice assistant, AirPlay 2, Game Pro Mode, and more.

