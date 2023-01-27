Motorola has some big discounts on its mid-range, and last year's high-end Motorola Edge Plus smartphones. Check out the deals and save up to $120.

Motorola is one of the most popular smartphone brands in the United States, as it offers great hardware for its low, mid-tier, and high-end smartphones. Motorola makes excellent affordable smartphones, and we have three deals lined up, including the Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola G Power, and the Moto G Stylus.

Motorola Edge (2022) $499.99 $599.99 Save $100 The Motorola Edge+ (2022) has a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz screen and HDR10+. It’s equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It’s excellent for gaming, multitasking, and communicating with friends and family. $499.99 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 $179.99 $299.99 Save $120 The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is one of the best mid-rangers on the market that support and come with a built-in stylus. It lets you take notes, draw, and do sketches. It's perfect for signing documents, and noting down all of the important information at school or work. It also costs less than half of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, making it an easy recommendation. $179.99 at Amazon $179.99 at Best Buy

Moto G Power (2022) $129.99 $199.99 Save $70 The Moto G Power is the latest ~~power bank~~ budget smartphone from the company. It features a bug 5,000 mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge. Other features include a 50MP primary camera, a 90Hz capable 6.5-inch display, and more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below. $129.99 at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) has a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz screen and HDR10+. It’s equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It’s excellent for gaming, multitasking, and communicating with friends and family.

When it comes to the camera, it packs a 50MP primary, another 50MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. For $499.99, it offers a competitive camera experience across the board. The selfie camera is a 60MP unit, enabling you to capture yourself, your friends, and your family in great detail.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) is an excellent midranger. It packs a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. While it lacks 5G connectivity, it makes up for it by having a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the camera side of things, it houses three sensors. It has a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 16MP unit. The phone has a large 5,000 mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging to keep you on the move.

The Moto G Power (2022) has a slightly smaller, 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s excellent for those who want a smaller and more compact device, powerful enough to manage daily tasks, check on socials, and capture moments.

It’s powered by the Helio G37 chip, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Despite the low price, it houses three cameras. There’s a 50MP primary, 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. On the front, there’s an 8MP sensor. It can easily last you more than a day on a single charge, thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery. It also supports 10W wired charging.