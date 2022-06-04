Save up to $1,100 on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung is one of the most famous names in the tech world. The company strives to deliver better devices with each iteration, which explains why they are so popular among Android users. We could mention a long list of outstanding products, but this time we are going to focus on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is currently one of the best foldable smartphones on the market, and it just got better, as you can get one and save up to $1,100 on your purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now on sale at Samsung.com, where you can currently purchase one of the coolest, if not the best, phones in 2021 for just $700. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 usually sells for $1,800, and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage in its base model. You also score a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display, a second 6.2-inch cover Dynamic AMOLED display, plus a long-lasting 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Further, you get a triple camera setup with three 12MP sensors, including a 12MP Wide, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 12MP Tele with 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera. This model comes with stylus support and water resistance.

Just remember that Samsung deals will have you trading in one of your current devices to score those amazing $1,100 savings. The process is simple. You will select the Galaxy Z Fold 3 model you want and the device you want to trade-in. This will give you a trade-in value to complete your purchase. After this step, you will have to reset your device and ship it to Samsung using the same box in which you received your new phone.

However, savings don’t stop there, as purchasing a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also let you score a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 free of charge.

If you don’t want to trade in any of your current phones, you can also get your new device at Amazon.com, where you can get one bundled with a Galaxy Z Fold 3S Pen Phone Case for $1,372 after a $508 discount.