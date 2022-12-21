Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find LG's C1 Series smart TVs and more on sale

We are getting closer to the most wonderful time of the year, as the holidays are a great time to share with your loved ones. However, there’s a chance you may want to spend your time locked up at home binge-watching your favorite series or a couple of movies on your to-watch list. If that’s the case, you can also take advantage of the latest holiday deals, where you will find insane savings on one of LG’s best smart TVs, as the 65-inch LG C1 Series OLED Smart TV is currently available for just $1,500.

Amazon’s latest deals will help you save 40 percent on LG’s 65-inch LG C1 Series OLED Smart TV, which translates to $1,000 savings. This great smart TV arrives with 8 million self-lit OLED pixels, delivering deep blacks, over a billion rich colors, and amazing contrast for an outstanding viewing experience. It also features LG’s α9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, which will automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Indeed, 40 percent savings are great for those interested in a large 65-inch smart TV, but you can also get the smaller 48-inch model for $949 after scoring a very attractive 37 percent discount. You can also pick up the 77-inch and 83-inch models, as they are now available for $2,559 and $6,308, respectively. However, I recommend you go for the $83-inch smart webOS TV model, which sells for just $4,000 over at Best Buy, if you want to get a large display without breaking the bank.

You can also find interesting savings on the 42-inch LG C2 Series OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV, which now sells for $797 after receiving an 11 percent discount. Even though, I’d try to stretch my budget a bit more to take a new 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV as it now sells for $998 after receiving a 33 percent discount, which represents more than $500 savings, and the best part is that you also get four free months of Amazon Music with your purchase.