We’re wrapping up today’s deals with great alternatives for improving their entertainment center. Savings start with the 77-inch LG A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV, which now sells for $1,800 after receiving a $1,00 discount. This outstanding smart TV arrives with great features, including Pixel Level Dimming, intense colors, Cinema HDR, NVIDIA GeForce Now, a wide viewing angle, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and LG’s advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that will adapt and adjust picture quality for a lifelike viewing experience.

LG Class OLED A2 Series 4K Smart TV LG's A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV arrives with great features, including Pixel Level Dimming, intense colors, Cinema HDR, NVIDIA GeForce Now, a wide viewing angle, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and LG’s advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that will adapt and adjust picture quality for a lifelike viewing experience. See at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch LG A2 Series smart TV, as it now sells for $807 thanks to a 7 percent discount. Or get the larger 65-inch model for $1,083 in renewed condition. However, I’d strongly recommend you check out LG’s 65-inch QNED 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, as it now sells for $1,000 after receiving a $700 discount. And if you’re looking for a very affordable option with a 50-inch display, you can check out LG’s 50-inch UQ9000 series 4K smart TV for just $400, thanks to a 25 percent discount.

And if you want insane sound, you can also check out the latest deals on Polk’s MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar, now selling for just $599 after scoring a 33 percent discount. Or get the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini Home Theater Surround Sound Bar for just $249 with $50 savings. And if you’re on a tight budget, I would also recommend you check out the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar, which now sells for just $169 with 32 percent savings.