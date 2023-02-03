We have spotted more amazing deals for those interested in enjoying the upcoming Super Bowl to the fullest. The latest offer comes from Amazon and Hisense, as you can currently pick up a new Hisense 100L9G-CINE100A 4K UHD Laser TV for $4,498 after a $1,000 price drop. This model usually sells for $5,499, which means it’s an outstanding opportunity to get your hands on a powerful triple-laser projector that runs on Android TV. It will deliver a bright 3,000 Lumens image so that you can enjoy your content even during sunny days, and don’t worry about audio quality, as it packs a punch with 40W Dolby Atmos power that will deliver clear audio.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You might also want to check out the Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector. It is a more affordable option that now sells for $2,798 thanks to a 15 percent discount, representing $502 savings. This 2,000 Lumens projector runs on Android TV and comes with 30W stereo sound, Dolby Atmos, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant, which makes it the perfect and more budget-friendly option for those who’d love to enjoy a nearly cinematic experience at home.

Suppose you want to improve your audio experience. In that case, you must also consider checking out the Sony HT-A9 7.1.4ch High-Performance Home Theater Speaker System for $1,798 thanks to a 10 percent discount or go for a more affordable Denon Home 150 Wireless Speaker or a pair of Electrohome McKinley 2.0 Stereo Powered Bookshelf Speakers selling for $200 and $85 after receiving $50 and $15 savings, respectively.

Finally, you can set the mood with the latest Govee deals, where you will find Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp receiving a 15 discount via an on-page coupon, meaning you can take one of these stylish and modern smart floor lamps home for $85. The Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels is another great option, now available for $180, thanks to a $20 discount. These are especially great thanks to Music Sync, which will let you visualize your songs with six different modes that will make every lights panels dance to the rhythm. And if that’s too much for your budget, remember that you can also pick up a Govee Smart Light Bulbs 4-pack for $35 after receiving a $5 discount.