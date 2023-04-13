We start today’s offers with significant changes on a couple of Razer products, starting with the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $2,000 after receiving a $1,000 price drop with a 33 percent discount. This powerful beast arrives with Razer’s iconic design language, a 12th generation 14-core Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD storage.

Razer Blade 15 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Razer Blade 15 also includes a responsive 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, which is up to 70 percent faster than laptops packing an RTX 2070 GPU, and it can deliver up to 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. And don’t worry about it getting hot during extended gaming sessions since it also includes Razer’s upgraded Vapor Chamber Cooling technology, which means you get more exhaust fins, quieter fans, and larger liquid capacity so that your Razer Blade 15 performs cooler and quieter than ever before.

Of course, you can also consider going for one of my favorite Razer laptops, as the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop is now selling for $2,180, thanks to a 22 percent discount. This option usually sells for $2,800, which means you get more than $600 instant savings, and you get all the power of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates.

Other non-gaming solutions for those looking for a new laptop include the beautiful ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Laptop, selling for $1,600 with $400 instant savings. You can also use those savings to take home a new ASUS Chromebook C423 for just $174, and you get to work with a new laptop that packs a 14-inch display, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space.

And since we’re talking about Razer, you should also consider checking out the new Razer Stream Controller X, as it’s going to be the perfect tool for those who love to stream their content, as it lets you manage your streaming and content creation seamlessly with a device that controls your apps and tools.