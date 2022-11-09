We start today’s deals with great news for any Apple fan looking to upgrade their current MacBook model, as the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are on sale. First up, we have the 2020 version of Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air. This model still sells for $999, but you can currently get yours in Gold or Space Gray for $899, which translates to $100 savings. In addition, this model comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, a 13-inch Retina Display, and other cool features.

The same $100 savings are also available on the latest and most potent M2 version of Apple’s MacBook Air. This model arrives with a $1,199 price tag, but you can get yours for $1,099 with a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a better 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best part is that these savings are available on the Midnight and Starlight color options. However, savings will improve when you opt for the Silver variant, as it currently sells for $1,049 after seeing a 13 percent discount, representing $150 savings. And you can also save $150 when you go for the 512GB storage variant in Silver and Starlight, making them a great choice for those looking to get extra storage.

M2 MacBook Air The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. View at Amazon

Moving on to Apple’s most powerful laptops, we find the 14-inch MacBook Pro model selling for $2,099 after receiving a 16 percent discount, which means you get to keep $400 in your bank account. This will get you a new laptop with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, long-lasting battery life that will keep you going for up to 17 hours, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers and other great features.

You can also score $400 savings on the larger 16-inch model, which now sells for $2,299. This variant has a larger display, but you can find the same internals in the smaller 14-inch version. So, the real question is whether or not you need the larger canvas, as you would have to pay $200 more for this option.