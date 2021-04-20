We keep on getting some nice savings from the guys over at B&H.com. The latest deals feature the M1 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. They are both getting a $100 discount, but there’s a nice twist. First, the 256GB storage variant of the MacBook Pro is getting a $100 discount, which leaves it available for just $1,199, and get the same savings on the 512GB variant, you can grab one for $1,399. Discounts are applied to both color variants, and they also come equipped with 8GB RAM, so you just have to decide which is your favorite color option.

However, things get more interesting with the M1-powered MacBook Air. We have seen it get up discounted on its 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option before. You can usually get it for as low as $949 with $50 savings, but now you can get twice the storage space and RAM while still saving some cash. The latest MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space is currently getting a $50 discount over at B&H, which means you can grab one for $1,349. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can grab the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 for $519 with $160 savings. This will get you a laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space.

For those of you looking for a new smartwatch, we have some nice options, as you can currently get a new Fitbit Sense Advanced smartwatch for $249 with $81 savings. This wearable comes with a battery that will keep you going for up to six days without the need to charge. You also get a heart rate sensor, stress management, and more upon purchase. A more affordable option comes as the Garmin Vivoactive 3 that’s getting a $127 discount, meaning you can grab one for $122.49.

However, if you’re already looking for something for Mother’s Day, you can check out the Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Bradshaw Smartwatch that’s currently getting an $87.50 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $262.50 in its Rose Gold color variant. However, the Gold version sells for $419.15, if that’s what you fancy. Another great option to consider is the Fossil Women’s Charter Hybrid Smartwatch that’s currently selling for $155 after a $60 discount.