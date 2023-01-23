It seems that Apple has managed to get its popular iPad models back in stock, and the best part is that they are once again on sale. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Apple’s M2 chip for just $1,299, thanks to a $100 discount. This will get you a new 2022 model with WiFi-only support and 512GB storage space on its Space Gray color variant, as the Silver model only receives a $49 discount.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad comes with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and p3 wide color, a powerful M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, a very interesting camera setup, which includes a 12MP wide, a 10MP Ultra and a LiDAR scanner for immersive AR experiences. You also get a 12MP shooter in the front, but this will be a Wide sensor with Center Stage, which will help Face ID work on your tablet. It will also deliver long-lasting battery life and support for Apple’s latest accessories, including the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, but it will only help you score $50 savings on the 512GB storage variant, which now goes for $1,049. Or you can choose to pick up the more affordable and slightly smaller 10.9-inch iPad Air, which comes with 256GB storage space and a $679 price tag, representing $70 savings. Or go for the smaller iPad Mini, as it is now available for $469, which means you get to score $40 in savings. This model comes with WiFi-only support and 64GB storage space.