Save up to $100 on the latest iPad Pro models

We have great news for Apple users who want to upgrade their current iPads, or for anyone looking to experience what it feels to use an iPad for the first time, as B&H is currently applying great savings to the latest iPad Pro models and other great iPad options.

You can currently purchase a new iPad Pro at B&H with $100 savings, which leaves the 12.9-inch model in Silver with 128GB storage available for $999. If you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 512GB model for $1,349 after receiving a $50 discount. Or go for the 1TB that sells for $1,699 after scoring a $100 deal. Unfortunately, the 11-inch iPad Pro model isn’t getting any kind of special treatment. Still, you can also achieve some attractive savings on this variant if you head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the 128GB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support for $749 after a $50 discount.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro models include a powerful M1 processor and 8GB RAM on the models with less storage, but you can get up to 16GB RAM on the 1TB and 2TB storage options. You also get fantastic Liquid Retina displays, Apple Pencil gen-2 support, Wi-Fi 6, and other great features.

iPad Pro Apple’s latest iPad Pro models pack tons of power under the hood thanks to Apple’s M1 chip. It is the company’s best iPad and one of the best tools available for creators who don’t want to carry a laptop everywhere they go. You will enjoy excellent graphics, an all-day battery, incredible sound, and more, so check it out.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can also check out other iPad options at B&H Photo Video, as the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad comes with a $30 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 256GB storage space meaning that you can take one home for $449. In addition, apple’s smallest iPad model, the 8.3-inch iPad Air, is also receiving a $30 discount on select models, meaning you can pick one up for $469. However, the best savings for those who want the best bang for the buck come with the 4th generation iPad Air, which is now receiving an $80 discount to get one for $519 on its 64GB storage model.