In case you missed out on the latest Apple iPad Air during the Black Friday sale, it's not too late. Amazon is offering major discounts on both the 2022 iPad Air and the latest 10th Gen entry-level iPad, bringing them back to Black Friday prices. Introduced at the price of $599, the 64GB variant of the M1 iPad Air is now available for $499. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $649, down from $749.

Remember that these prices are for the WiFi-only models. But in case you're in the market for the WiFi + cellular version, Amazon is currently offering $100 off on those models as well. Apple's latest iPad Air is powered by the powerful M1 chipset. In addition, it features a big 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, dual-12MP cameras, support for second-generation Apple Pencil, and much more.

It comes in a range of colors, including blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray, so you can choose the one that suits your style. With all-day battery life and 5G capabilities, the iPad Air is a powerful and versatile device that can keep up with your busy life. Whether you're working, studying, or enjoying your favorite apps and games, the iPad Air has you covered.

In addition to the iPad Air, Amazon is also offering massive discounts on the recently introduced 10th Gen iPad. Usually available for a price of $449, the base variant iPad 10 can be grabbed for just $399 right now. The 10th Gen iPad offers a number of upgrades over the previous 9th Gen iPad. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, dual-12MP Wide rear cameras, and much more.

Stay tuned to Pocketnow to see more deals like this!