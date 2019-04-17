Razer announces availability of the Satin Black Razer Phone 2

Razer today announced the exclusive availability, on its own website, of the limited edition Satin Black Razer Phone 2. Opposed to the glossy mirror black version, the Satin Black offers a matte black finish.

Of course, nothing changes on the inside. You’ve got the same Snapdragon 845 chip, 8GB of RAM, 5.7-inch display with 120Hz and 1440 x 2560 resolution, and the 12MP+12MP dual camera system on the back, all powered by the 4,000mAh battery, with QuickCharge 4+.

The phone is available on Razer’s website starting 9am PDT today, April 17, and it goes for $499.