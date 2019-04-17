Android

Razer announces availability of the Satin Black Razer Phone 2

Contents

Razer today announced the exclusive availability, on its own website, of the limited edition Satin Black Razer Phone 2. Opposed to the glossy mirror black version, the Satin Black offers a matte black finish.

Of course, nothing changes on the inside. You’ve got the same Snapdragon 845 chip, 8GB of RAM, 5.7-inch display with 120Hz and 1440 x 2560 resolution, and the 12MP+12MP dual camera system on the back, all powered by the 4,000mAh battery, with QuickCharge 4+.

The phone is available on Razer’s website starting 9am PDT today, April 17, and it goes for $499.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, News, Razer, Razer Phone 2
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.