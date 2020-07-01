If you’re doing your part to flatten the coronavirus curve and limit the risk of infection to those around you by washing your hands and wearing a face mask, we salute you. Your efforts will doubtlessly help free-up much-needed hospital beds and reduce the burden on healthcare professionals across the country.

But all of your valiant efforts may in fact be somewhat meaningless if you’re constantly touching your smartphone, which is known to be nearly 10x dirtier than your toilet seat.

So if you want to go the extra mile and truly ensure that you and your loved ones stay safe during the pandemic, grab one of these CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Cases, which will instantly kill 99.99% of the germs that reside on not only your smartphone but also your keys, jewelry, and wallet for just $69.99.

This compact germ-killing gadget utilizes the latest and most powerful UV light sterilization technology in order to eliminate harmful germs and bacteria that live on many of the items you use every day.

Working 2x faster and more efficiently than competing UV cleaning tools, the CleanTray comes with an integrated compartment for all of your go-to gadgets, and a supremely lightweight design means that you’ll be able to take it with you when you’re on the go.

The CleanTray even features an aromatherapy function that will keep your belongings clean and fresh throughout the day, and it’s easy to charge via a simple USB connection.

Keep your smartphone and other go-to gadgets germ-free with a CleanTray UV Light Sterilization Case for just $69.99—over 10% off its usual price today.

