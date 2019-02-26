SanDisk announces first terabyte microSD card

Well, we knew the day would come when we could finally take seriously the notion that a microSD card slot would be able to handle up to 2 terabytes of extra storage. It’s not exactly here yet, but damn it if we weren’t mere days away.

Western Digital has announced a new microSD card from subsidiary SanDisk that packs in a whole terabyte of storage. For posterity, it’s called the SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD card.

Technically, the UHS-I bus speed classification goes as high as 104 megabytes per second — while writing goes as high as 90MB/s, reads go at a blazing fast 160MB/s. The company also touts the A2 classification, signaling that Android phones will be able to run apps off the card very quickly.

As always, new storage tiers are priced rather expensively. US availability is pegged for April at $449.99. But it’s only taken a year for the 512GB card to go from $400 to $199.99, so we’ll have to see how that goes.

In the meantime, for you lucky Galaxy S10+ owners, enjoy your 2TB phone.