Android

SanDisk announces first terabyte microSD card

Contents

Well, we knew the day would come when we could finally take seriously the notion that a microSD card slot would be able to handle up to 2 terabytes of extra storage. It’s not exactly here yet, but damn it if we weren’t mere days away.

Western Digital has announced a new microSD card from subsidiary SanDisk that packs in a whole terabyte of storage. For posterity, it’s called the SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD card.

Technically, the UHS-I bus speed classification goes as high as 104 megabytes per second — while writing goes as high as 90MB/s, reads go at a blazing fast 160MB/s. The company also touts the A2 classification, signaling that Android phones will be able to run apps off the card very quickly.

As always, new storage tiers are priced rather expensively. US availability is pegged for April at $449.99. But it’s only taken a year for the 512GB card to go from $400 to $199.99, so we’ll have to see how that goes.

In the meantime, for you lucky Galaxy S10+ owners, enjoy your 2TB phone.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
1TB, announcement, microsd, News, Pricing, SanDisk, storage, Western Digital
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.