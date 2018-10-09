iOS

SanDisk also has flash drives for iPhones on sale

microSD cards be damned: you can’t insert them into iPhones or iPads. However, SanDisk, which makes those cards, also makes flash drives with the Lightning connector.

It has a write-lock switch and a flexible cable with the connector magnetically tucking in on itself for compact carriage. A full USB-A connector is at the other end. All of this interfacing with USB 3.0 speeds.

SanDisk calls them iXpand flash drives and they’re on Amazon right now on a huge discount.

  • 32GB – $25.99 (57 percent off)
  • 64GB – $44.99 (44 percent off)
  • 128GB – $58.93 (51 percent off)

There’s also a 256GB capacity available, not on sale, for $134.75.

The 32GB, 64GB and 256GB versions are available with free one-day shipping on Prime while the 128GB variant sticks with the usual two-day.

