Samsung’s next generation true wireless earbuds will come with a massive design overhaul and they might look like beans. In fact, ‘Beans’ is reportedly the internal codename of the company’s new TWS earbuds that will succeed the Galaxy Buds+.

As per leaked renders, the upcoming bean-shaped true wireless earbuds from Samsung carry the model number SM-R180 and feature two loudspeakers. They are said to pack multiple microphones that will be used for making calls and external noise cancellation.

The earbuds are currently in the first Engineering Validation Testing (EVT1) phase, which means further hardware tweaks could be made. However, there is no word when the bean-shaped true wireless earbuds from Samsung will go official and how much they will cost.

Source: WinFuture