Alright, another day, another Samsung leak. So, the South Korean electronics behemoth has launched multiple rugged phones and tablets in the past under the Galaxy XCover family. The last rugged phone from the portfolio – the Galaxy XCover Pro – made its debut just over a year ago, and it looks like a new tough-as-nails phone from Samsung is in the pipeline, and its alleged specifications have just been leaked.

Military-grade rugged build, modest internals

As per a tweet from tipster Sudhanshu, the upcoming Samsung rugged phone will be called Galaxy XCover 5. Going by the name, it appears to be a successor to the Galaxy XCover 4 that made its debut all the way back in 2017. Coming to the internal hardware, the phone is said to offer a rather small 5.34-inch display with a lowly HD+ (1600 x 900 pixels) resolution, and given its intended usage scenario, there will be thick bezels and possibly raised lips for added protection.

Coming probably in March/late March — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) February 3, 2021

Buyers will find 4 gigs of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage inside, but the processor that will keep things running remains a mystery. However, a quick glance over the leaked specs makes it abundantly clear that Samsung definitely won’t equip it with a high-end SoC. The Galaxy XCover will feature a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a 3,000mAh battery will keep the lights on, complete with support for not-too-shabby 15W charging – by Apple standards, that is!

No 5G support and a small-ish 3,000mAh battery to power an HD+ display

Over at the back, the Galaxy XCover will reportedly feature a single 16-megapixel snapper, while selfie and video calling duties will be handled by a 5-megapixel camera. The Samsung offering will miss out on 5G support, and will hit the shelves in a single black trim. Nils Ahrensmeier of TechNik News Net added that the phone will likely arrive at some point in March. Going by the overall package, it appears that Samsung might also launch a more powerful ‘Pro’ variant of its upcoming rugged phone with souped-up internal hardware.