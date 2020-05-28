Samsung is at work on its next-gen smartwatch offerings in the Galaxy Watch Active lineup, two of which have now been spotted on the US FCC database. Carrying the model numbers SM-R845 and SM-R855, the certification documents revealed some interesting bits of information about the upcoming Samsung smartwatch.

Both the models will offer 4G LTE support, although Wi-Fi only models might be in the pipeline as well. Notably, schematics for the SM-R845 variant reveal a 45mm case size that is made out of Stainless Steel, but a version with a more premium Titanium build will reportedly be launched as well.

The case also mentions an MIL-STD-810G military-grade build with a 5ATM water resistance rating and a layer of Gorilla Glass DX for protecting the round display. You will also get GPS for positioning services. Not much is known about the version carrying the model number SM-R855, but we suspect it will be the smaller sibling of the duo.

While going through the FCC documents, we noticed that the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active will come bundled with a wireless charger carrying the model number EP-OR825, which you can readily buy online. This is the same wireless charger that is compatible with both the first and second-gen Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches and comes with a rated output of 5V/1A.

Via: DroidLife

